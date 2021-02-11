Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.