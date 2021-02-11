Loop Capital Raises Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $45.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,990 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

