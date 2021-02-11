LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234.

LON:LMP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.40 ($2.96). 873,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,588. LondonMetric Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.76.

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

