LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234.
LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
