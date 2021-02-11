LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Up 6.4%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.16. 175,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 120,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $284.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.