Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Loews stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. Loews has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.
