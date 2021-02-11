Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.15.

LMT stock opened at $342.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

