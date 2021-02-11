Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 1,225.4% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LZRFY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

