Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $713,537.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $713,537.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,285,739 coins and its circulating supply is 21,285,727 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

