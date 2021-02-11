LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $90.00 at 140166

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at 140166 from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. 140166’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of RAMP opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

