Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 10%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 3,552,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,395,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Livent alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.