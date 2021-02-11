Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -234.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

