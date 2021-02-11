Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE:LYV traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,304. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.