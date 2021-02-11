Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBTI stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

