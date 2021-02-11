Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $304.49 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00005008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $304.49 million and approximately $104.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,179,922 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,684 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

