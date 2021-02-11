Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 202,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
