Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 202,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

