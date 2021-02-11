LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and $13,952.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.01148930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00055933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.68 or 0.05536888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032748 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,018,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,466,842 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

