Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

