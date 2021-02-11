Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $15.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.21 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

