Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

