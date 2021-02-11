Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

