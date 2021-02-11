Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
