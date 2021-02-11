Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.78

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 77508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lenovo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

