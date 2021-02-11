Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Up 8.5%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. 929,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 492,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Leaf Group by 19,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

