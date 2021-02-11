Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $48.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

