Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $98.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $351.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $352.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.35 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $427.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ LAWS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $52.22. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

