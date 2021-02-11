Laurentian Boosts WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$12.50

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) stock opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

