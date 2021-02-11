Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stride by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,846. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

