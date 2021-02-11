Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 8,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,376. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -246.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.