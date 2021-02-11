Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amcor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 49,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

