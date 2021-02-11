Lapides Asset Management LLC Invests $6.29 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.05. 2,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

