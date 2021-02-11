Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

