Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CommScope makes up about 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CommScope by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

