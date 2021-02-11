LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $74.85 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

