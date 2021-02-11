Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 2,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lannebo Fonder AB cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $17.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $607.68. 245,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $596.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.