Lannebo Fonder AB Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

SPSC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.62. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

