Lake Street Capital Increases Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $27.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

CLNE stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

