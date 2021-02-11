Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 2,869.5% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,107,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,462,906. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

