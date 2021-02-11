KuCoin Token Trading Up 105.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $208.32 million and approximately $53.24 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 105.2% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01150472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.32 or 0.05577269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045406 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032527 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

