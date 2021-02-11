Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $7.67 million and $78,077.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

KRL is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

