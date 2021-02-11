Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Krios has a market cap of $2.70 million and $134.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

