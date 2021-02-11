Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 5.9%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.18 and last traded at $158.84. 204,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 282,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,865 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.