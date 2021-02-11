Kludein I Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 16th

Kludein I Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. Kludein I Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kludein I Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INKAU opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Kludein I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

