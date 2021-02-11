KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

KLAC opened at $297.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.04. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

