KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of KKR opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

