Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Lowered to $77.50 at CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $95.50 to $77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.10.

KL opened at $39.21 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

