Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 11,082,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,283,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

