Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.80 Million

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $267.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.14 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $296.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

