Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.