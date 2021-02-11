Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.68-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.368-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Kforce also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-$3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.93. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $370,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,684 shares of company stock worth $2,628,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

