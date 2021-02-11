Keyera’s (KEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.59.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.