KeyCorp Weighs in on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

J stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

